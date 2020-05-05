County Commissioners call for region adjustment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Bedford County, commissioners are petitioning Governor Wolf and the State Department of Health to adjust their COVID-19 regions.

Officials said a more appropriate grouping of counties would be the Southern Alleghenies region, including Bedford, Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Huntingdon, and Fulton counties.

“We’re not happy with the governor’s decision. As a county, we’ll continue to fight to open up our economy again. Businesses are struggling, and we did not want to see any of them close. People are waiting forever waiting on unemployment and face many uncertainties,” Commissioner Josh Lang said.

The commissioners have a scheduled conference call Wednesday morning with the governor’s office.

They hope Bedford will be in the next group of counties moving from red to yellow.