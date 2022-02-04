Country star Dustin Lynch coming to Johnstown in April

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Country music star Dustin Lynch has revealed an upcoming tour with one of the stops coming to Johnstown.

“Party Mode Tour” is the name of the country star’s upcoming tour planned to kick off March 17 in Texas with back-to-back performances. Joining Lynch on the tour will be Western Kentucky native country singer Sean Stemaly.

“We’re starting summer early and throwing Down on the Party Mode Tour,” Lynch said. “Get ready for new songs, a new show, and even more energy! I can’t wait to party with y’all!”

In total, there are 17 different cities Lynch will be visiting, with Johnstown being the fourth one on the list. On April 2 Lynch will be coming to the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War memorial. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 11 and can be purchased on Lynch’s website, Ticketmaster or the box office at 1st Summit Arena.

Lynch also plans to drop his upcoming fifth studio album “The Blue in the Sky” on Feb. 11 which will have 12 songs on it. Stemaly has a debut album planned to drop on Feb. 18.