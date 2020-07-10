Country Club closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Heidelberg Country Club of Blair County has announced a temporary closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

On July 6, 2020, the club posted on their Facebook that they would temporarily close until an employee’s test results came back.

On Friday afternoon, June 10, they posted that the employee’s test came back positive and that the club would stay closed.

The club is also asking anyone who visited the club on Monday, July 6, to please voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days.

They say that opening the club is under review and that the public’s safety is the utmost priority to the team.