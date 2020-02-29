Council to vote on body camera funding

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Could the Bellefonte Borough Police Department be getting body cameras for their officers?

A vote is expected on the matter at tonight’s borough council meeting after funding was first proposed back in September.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna offered to fund half of the purchase from drug forfeiture proceeds at the time.

Cantorna and Chief Shawn Weaver say the cameras are essential and are an important resource for officers and the integrity of the justice system.