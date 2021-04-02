Could Easter become a COVID-19 super spreader?

(WTAJ) — With Easter right around the corner, there is a growing fear that people in large amounts will gather in small spaces and not follow CDC guidelines.

Dr. Amit Mehta with Geisinger in Centre County said since we are in the middle of the light at the end of the tunnel, we should celebrate the holiday responsibly.

“We are not out of this yet,” Dr. Mehta said. “We should celebrate Easter but with all of the precautions.” Dr. Mehta adds residents should without question continue to practice social distancing and wear masks despite easing restrictions since these gatherings are one of the places where COVID-19 could spread.

“If you become a carrier, you take it back home and you give it to your elderly parents or you give it to the elderly folk. The whole thing starts and then the whole thing starts again,” Dr. Mehta said. Dr. Mehta notes a lot of patients coming to Geisinger wearing a mask without covering the nasal bridge, which is an improper way to wear one.

As a reminder: to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19, you have to wait two weeks after receiving your second dose.