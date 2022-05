CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois is going back to the drawing board after bids for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant came back higher than anticipated.

City Manager John Suplizio said the project was estimated to cost about $65 million, but the bid was about 30% higher than that.

The city will be reviewing all options over the coming weeks.