Cosmetology students offering free haircuts for veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center are gaining hands-on experience, all while giving back to our local heroes.

What started as a one-day special has turned into something much more.

“It’s so nice to be able to respect them in a different type of way,” Third year student Raechelle Watkavitch, said.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, veterans can get free haircuts.

“Even up through the early 90s, being a vet wasn’t special, in society. I’m glad to say it’s once again special,” Navy Veteran Tim Susengill said.

Susengill is their newest client.

“Although this is my first time, it’s probably not my last,” he said.

His stylist, third year student Raechelle Watkavitch, loves the opportunity to give back.

“Being able to have veterans who come in and want their hair cut, I jump at the opportunity. I’m like, “Yeah! I’ll do it! I might not know how to do it, but I’m willing to learn. I’m like yes. Let’s sit down and do it’,” she said.

Bringing together two different worlds, each generation serving the other.

“It’s one of those little tiny win-win things, so we need to find more of those in society,” Susengill said.

The free haircuts are available Tuesdays and Thursdays during two sessions: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 505-1216 or 505-1296.