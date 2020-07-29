Corrections officer charged, planned to distribute drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Corrections Officer at SCI Houtzdale is being charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substance contraband to inmates in exchange for a monetary payment.

According to a criminal complaint, Marvin Harris Jr., 30 of Clearfield, conspired with an informant to provide inmates with papers soaked with synthetic cannabinoids (chemicals found in cannabis) that would appear as legal documents as well as under the tongue films of Suboxone in exchange for $2,500.

Harris reportedly planned with the informant to set up a meeting with an outside individual who would supply him with the payment. The informant then provided law enforcement agents with information regarding the interactions with Harris that were later verified by surveillance footage and telephone calls.

Agents then organized a sting operation. An undercover agent, acting as the informant’s outside contact, sent Harris text messages to set up a meeting point for the payment. During this phase of the investigation, agents traced Harris’s phone number back to an internet company that allows communication through a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) in an attempt to avoid detection.

The operation was then carried out on July 22 where Harris met with the undercover agent who provided him an envelope containing the payment. When Harris reportedly took possession of the envelope, law enforcement agents took him into police custody.

Harris is facing charges of conspiring to sell controlled substance contraband to confined persons and criminal use of a communication facility.