Coroner: Woman fatally overdosed killing unborn child

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees is ruling the death of a 24-year-old resident from the Woodvale area of Johnstown, an acute fentanyl overdose.
Officials in Johnstown held a press conference Monday morning about a woman who died in January.
On January 29, first responders were called to a home on Maple Avenue for an unresponsive female.
The woman was found in her first-floor living room and also found to be 24 weeks pregnant.
Lees ruled her death accidental and the child, a homicide.
“You know the drug problem is real, it’s here in Cambria County and this was again a heart-wrenching case for our office to process,” stated Lees.
This is now the eighth overdose death so far this year and another 13 are awaiting toxicology reports.