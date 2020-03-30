Coroner: Woman fatally overdosed killing unborn child

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees is ruling the death of a 24-year-old resident from the Woodvale area of Johnstown, an acute fentanyl overdose.

Officials in Johnstown held a press conference Monday morning about a woman who died in January.

On January 29, first responders were called to a home on Maple Avenue for an unresponsive female.

The woman was found in her first-floor living room and also found to be 24 weeks pregnant.

Lees ruled her death accidental and the child, a homicide.

“You know the drug problem is real, it’s here in Cambria County and this was again a heart-wrenching case for our office to process,” stated Lees.

This is now the eighth overdose death so far this year and another 13 are awaiting toxicology reports.

