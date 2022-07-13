CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman has died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a truck on Monday morning, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

According to Lees, Samantha Dunfee, 32, of Johnstown was hit by a 2009 Ram Truck on Omar Drive in the Westmont Borough at 5:52 a.m. while she was delivering newspaper for the Tribune Democrats. After being hit, she was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Due to the traumatic stress to the body from blunt force trauma, Dunfee died at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the intensive care until, according to Lees.

Currently, the West Hills Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.