STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Coroner has ruled 75-year-old Hal Hallock and 71-year-old Natalie Hallock of State College had both died of natural causes.

Photo: Centre Daily Times

Both were found dead in their iconic Pink/Purple State College Home on December 4th. Officials ruled out foul play early on, and then also ruled out the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The coroner says the deaths are a result of cardiac complications, reporting that the couple’s toxicology results came back negative.