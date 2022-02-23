CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified a body that was found in Richland Township on Feb. 21.

DAVID SIMON

Police found the remains of David Simon, 80, of Somerset County in a wooded area about 200 yards from Oakridge Drive at around 11 a.m. Simon was reported missing in October of 2021. No trauma was reported following an autopsy and Lees said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Officials said Simon’s body had been there for a substantial amount of time and that he was identified by dental records. Simon’s family said he had a pattern of disappearing for months at a time, according to Lees.