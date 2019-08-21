Coroner: Pastor’s hit and run death is ruled suicide

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Back in April of this year, we reported that police were searching for answers in the death of Pastor John Garner in what looked like a hit and run outside of Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.

Initially, police believed Garner was the victim of a hit and run as he was making his way from the medical center to Rt 36 to wait for his wife to pick him up.

Blair County Coroner Patty Ross told the Altoona Mirror that “We saw injuries that could not be caused by a hit-and-run.”

State Police, the DA’s office, and the coroner all agreed that it was a suicide. They believe Garner got to the roof of the old Bickel’s Surplus building and jumped off.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing.