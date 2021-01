HOMER CITY, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 88-year-old Indiana County man is dead after a head-on crash last evening in Homer City.

The Cambria County Coroner says Jacob Ulichnie was driving north in the southbound lane of State Route 119, when he collided head on with car traveling in the opposite direction.

Ulichnie was taken by ambulance to Indiana Hospital and then transported to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown where he died in the emergency room.