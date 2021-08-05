Coroner: One dead in Centre County crash after hitting tractor-trailer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County Coroner confirmed one woman died after being thrown from a car on Route 322 in Potter Township Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Biddle, 20, of Boalsburg died as a result of head trauma during a crash early in the morning Aug. 4, according to the coroner. Biddle was a passenger in a vehicle that entered an intersection on General Potter Highway and struck the side of a tractor-trailer. She was ejected from the car and suffered life-ending trauma.

Coroner Scott Sayers ruled the death as accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police Rockview are currently investigating the crash.