Coroner: One dead in Centre County crash after hitting tractor-trailer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County Coroner confirmed one woman died after being thrown from a car on Route 322 in Potter Township Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Biddle, 20, of Boalsburg died as a result of head trauma during a crash early in the morning Aug. 4, according to the coroner. Biddle was a passenger in a vehicle that entered an intersection on General Potter Highway and struck the side of a tractor-trailer. She was ejected from the car and suffered life-ending trauma.
Coroner Scott Sayers ruled the death as accidental.
Pennsylvania State Police Rockview are currently investigating the crash.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.