BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown.

Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Coroner Styer was called to 476 Broad Street in Hopewell where McQuait was pronounced dead. The drowning has been ruled an accident.