CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old man has died following a three-car accident Tuesday evening that shut down a section of Scalp Avenue.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Toby Shreffler of Windber was riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister at 7:40 p.m. As they were pulling out from Kentucky Fried Chicken, they were hit by a car traveling westbound on Scalp Ave.

The two became trapped in the vehicle before being rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. Shreffler died in the ICU on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Cambria County Coroner’s office, Richland Police, Richland Fire Department and Cambria County District Attorney’s office are part of an ongoing investigation.

The road was shut down between Luray Avenue and Burk Avenue into the overnight hours.