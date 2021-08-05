Coroner: Man crushed by trailer while helping friend move lumber in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County man was crushed to death by a trailer after helping a family friend move lumber, authorities say.
65-year-old Melvin Miller was assisting a family friend with moving lumber at the 1600 block of Shawnee Road in Summerhill Township around 3:15 p.m.
Miller was standing on the back of the trailer when it was moving through a yard transporting lumber. The trailer hit a rut in the ground causing Miller to fall off and be ran over by the trailer according to the coroner.
Miller was taken Conemaugh Memorial where he was pronounced dead.
