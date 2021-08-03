MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a car Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit at about 9:20 p.m. in the area of 70th Avenue North and North Kings Highway, police said. Northbound lanes of North Kings Highway closed in the area. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash and it’s not clear if anyone will face charges.

The pedestrian was identified as 49-year-old Rebecca Latuch, who was visiting from Somerset, Pennsylvania, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Williard. Latuch was crossing the highway when she was hit. No other information was immediately available.

