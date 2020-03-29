Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash in Indiana County

BLAIRSVILLE, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 50-year-old Indiana County woman was killed Friday night in a one-car crash.

The Indiana County Coroner say Christina Roberson from Shelocta lost control of the vehicle on South Walnut Street near Old Main Street in Blairsville around.

According to coroner Jerry Overman, Roberson was attempting take make a left turn when her Honda CRV hit a curb and a road sign, before plowing head-on into a utility pole.

Roberson was not wearing a seat-belt and suffered blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and chest.

The coroner is investigating the circumstances of the crash.