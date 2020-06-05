Coroner identifies woman found in Portage home after hours of police trying to enter

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner was called to a home in Portage on Thursday afternoon as Police were trying to get a man to exit the house for close to 12 hours.

On Friday afternoon, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says the woman they found deceased in the house is 32-year-old Alyssa Legros.

The man who finally came out of the house around 3 p.m. was taken into police custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There have not been any reports about injuries to the man, or who the man is.

An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon, but results have not been made available.