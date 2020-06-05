Coroner identifies woman found in Portage home after hours of police trying to enter

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Coroner’s Office identified the woman found dead in a Portage home Thursday to be 32-year-old Alyssa Legros. Legros was found in her first-floor living room and also found to be six to seven weeks pregnant.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, a man said to be her boyfriend discovered her unresponsive in their Meadow Lane home.

EMS and fire responded but ruled her to be beyond help and called the coroner’s office.

“At that point, the boyfriend became very agitated and forced the fire department and EMS personnel out of the residence,” said Jeff Lees, Cambria County Coroner.

State police were called and because of the unknown, a S.E.R.T. team was also dispatched.

Those crews spent the day trying to get the man to come out of the house up until 3 p.m.

“Police entered the residence and they manually extricated the boyfriend from the residence and took him into custody,” said Lees.

State police said it’s best to proceed with caution in these circumstances.

“We want to do our best to attempt to make contact in a safe way to give anyone who may be inside a residence in this situation a chance to come out peacefully so that ultimately no one is injured,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, Public Information Officer with P.S.P.

Legros was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. and an autopsy was performed Friday afternoon that was ruled inconclusive.

Lees says there is no outward trauma to the body and is leaning toward a potential overdose.

“We’ve had a drug problem in Cambria County for many years and this just solidifies that we still have an issue.”

The next step is waiting for her toxicology report which could take up to eight weeks.