Coroner identifies remains found at Twin Lakes Rec. area in Elk County

JONES TWP. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio has identified the human remains found in the area of the Twin Lakes Recreational Area in Jones Township, Elk County.

The remains have been identified as Frank Arthur Gillespie, age 53, a white man from James City, Elk County, Pennsylvania.

Gillespie had been reported missing from his residence in James City, Pennsylvania in August of 2018 and his remains were found by a hiker at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in a heavily wooded area adjacent to the Twin Lakes Recreational Area.

Positive identification of Gillespie was determined through dual means, first by personal effects found with the remains and secondarily by means of a surgical plate that had been implanted and a comparative analysis of the serial numbers was consistent with being that of Gillespie.

At this time, cause and manner of death remain undetermined, although Muccio reports there is no foul play associated with the death

Coroner Michelle Muccio reports that this case will remain open pending the results of further forensic testing.