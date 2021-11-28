Coroner: Hunting accident is ‘heart-wrenching’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after being shot in a hunting accident that occurred in the morning Saturday in Jackson Township, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

William Tripp, 71, of Elizabethtown, was in the area hunting off of Buckhorn Road in Cambria County with friends and family on a gas line when at about 10 a.m., a minor who was also hunting on the same gas line shot a deer and missed.

The coroner confirmed that the bullet then went approximately 300 yards and hit Tripp in the head.

“This is a heart-wrenching, unfortunate accident that has happened,” Lees said.

Officials say that the manner of death is ruled accidental and the minor was related to Tripp.