Coroner: Fisherman jumped in Wilmore Dam to save friend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the two fishermen who were seen floating in Wilmore Dam by a group of kayakers who then called 911.

Lees reports that on June 9, 2020, 78-year-old Frances Frear and 68-year-old Dennis Livingston, both of Mineral Point, were out on a boat without life preservers on when Frear suffered a “cardiac event” and fell into the water. Livingston then jumped in the water in an attempt to help his friend.

Frear was declared dead by the coroner at 7 p.m. at the scene. Livingston was taken to Conemaugh ER and later pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Lees reports that Frances Frear’s death is ruled natural from a cardiac event and Dennis Livingston’s death was ruled accidental, ultimately from drowning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss