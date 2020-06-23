Coroner: Fisherman jumped in Wilmore Dam to save friend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the two fishermen who were seen floating in Wilmore Dam by a group of kayakers who then called 911.

Lees reports that on June 9, 2020, 78-year-old Frances Frear and 68-year-old Dennis Livingston, both of Mineral Point, were out on a boat without life preservers on when Frear suffered a “cardiac event” and fell into the water. Livingston then jumped in the water in an attempt to help his friend.

Frear was declared dead by the coroner at 7 p.m. at the scene. Livingston was taken to Conemaugh ER and later pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Lees reports that Frances Frear’s death is ruled natural from a cardiac event and Dennis Livingston’s death was ruled accidental, ultimately from drowning.