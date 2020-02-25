Coroner: Death in October fire, explosion ruled homicide

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Autopsy results after an October fire show signs of a homicide, the Clearfield County Coroner confirmed.

Crews responded to a fire on October 4, 2019, at 331 Market Street in Clearfield. Witnesses reported an explosion at the location.

The Coroner confirmed that the body of Shanna Carlson, 34, was found in the remains. An autopsy was scheduled.

Today, the Clearfield County Coroner confirmed that the cause of death was a homicide. The cause of death was wounds to the head and right lung due to an explosive device.

They report the investigation is ongoing.