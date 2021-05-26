Coroner, crews called to Cambria County house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Coroner and fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dysart Tuesday night, according to 911 dispatch.

The call came in to dispatch at around 10:28 p.m. for the fire on the 1000 block of Dysart Drive in Dysart. Dispatch confirmed it started as a police incident.

The supervisor at Cambria County 911 stated that the Cambria County coroner was called to the scene.

