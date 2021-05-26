Coroner, crews called to Cambria County house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Coroner and fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dysart Tuesday night, according to 911 dispatch.
The call came in to dispatch at around 10:28 p.m. for the fire on the 1000 block of Dysart Drive in Dysart. Dispatch confirmed it started as a police incident.
The supervisor at Cambria County 911 stated that the Cambria County coroner was called to the scene.
Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this potentially deadly house fire.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.