UPDATE: Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that a man died after he fell five stories.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An emergency crew, including the coroner were called to a construction site in downtown State College on Thursday.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was called out to the Days Inn building along Pugh Street Thursday afternoon. The building is in the process of being torn down for construction.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.