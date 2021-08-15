Coroner: Male found dead in parked car after deadly shooting in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly shooting on Lunen Street near Park Avenue in the Moxham district that happened around 2:48 p.m.

A male who appears to be in his late 20s was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car parked along Lunen Street. It is possible that he died due to a gunshot wound according to the coroner.

The Johnstown Police Department along with the coroner are currently investigating the deadly shooting. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.

The name of the male has not been released due to the dead male’s family needing to be notified.

The corner along with the Johnstown Police Department both responded to the scene.

