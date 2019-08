JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Coroner was called to the scene of a deadly shooting today, August 29, 2019, in the Dale Borough area.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on the 900 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown.

The ID of the man has not been released. Officials have not reported any arrest at the current time or how many people were involved.

We’ll continue to update this story as information becomes available.