One dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Bellefonte

UPDATE 7/22 12:25 P.M.: Updates have been provided in relation to the pedestrian accident in Bellefonte.

Stephanie Wilson, 36, was killed when she was struck by a pick-up truck. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said that Wilson parked her car along High Street and then attempted to cross the street by the “diamond” crosswalk.



Wilson was headed toward the Brockerhoff House in Bellefonte. The coroner could not say if she was in the crosswalk or not when she was struck.

Sayers said that the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. The recorded time of death is 8:43 a.m. The family has been notified on the death.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One woman was killed after being struck by a truck while crossing the street in Bellefonte, according to State Police.

We are told the incident occurred on West High Street near the intersection of South Allegheny Street, Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. This is just outside the Centre County Courthouse.

It is unclear whether she was in the crosswalk at the time.

Part of High Street is currently closed starting at the Spring Street intersection.

The coroner and first responders are on the scene.

Police are still investigating and WTAJ will continue to update this story as more details become available.