Coroner called to police scene in Portage

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called to Meadow Lane in Portage Thursday morning just before 4 a.m. after EMS arrived at the home and called for a police presence.

The Cambria County Coroner has also been called to the scene.

Officers are currently getting in position and trying to communicate with someone inside of the home. They report there’s a possible weapon involved.

Troopers report that as of 11:30 a.m. they are awaiting for the SERT team to arrive on the scene to help handle the situtation. They believe there is no reason that there is a threat to the area and that this incident is contained.

CAMBRIA COUNTY: Meadow Lane, Portage Township. In the course of a criminal investigation, Troopers are attempting to make contact with a person believed to be inside a residence. No known threat to the community. Updates to follow. — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) June 4, 2020

We have our own Morgan Koziar at the location to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we learn more details and continue to update this story.