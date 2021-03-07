Coroner called to morning house fire in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a house fire in Hollsopple Sunday morning.

Details are limited at this time but we’re told crews were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. for reports of a residential fire at Thomas Street in Hollsopple. The county coroner was also called to the scene.

Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, Windber Fire Department, Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department, Richland Township Fire Department and Jerome Volunteer Fire Department all responded as well as Conemaugh Township Police and EMS.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.