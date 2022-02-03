Coroner called to late-night Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to a fire with entrapment late Wednesday evening, eventually calling the Bedford County Coroner to the scene.

The fire broke out around 11:10 p.m. on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2 in the 400 block area of Fish Hatchery Road in New Paris. It wasn’t until Thursday morning that crews had the trailer fire under control.

Emergency dispatch reported that in addition to the coroner being called to the scene, someone was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was also at the fire to investigate. A total of four companies responded to the blaze.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more about what happened in the New Paris trailer fire.