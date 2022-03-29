CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Coroner was called to the scene of a farming accident in Potter Township Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Lower Brush Valley Drive around 10 a.m., March 29. A 16-year-old was pulled under the wheels of a horse-drawn manure spreader.

Although first responders were able to pull the teen out, he was pronounced dead shortly after by the coroner.

While details are limited, WTAJ has a crew at the scene to gather more information.