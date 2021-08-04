Coroner called to early morning fatal crash caused by tractor-trailer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County coroner was called to a scene of a fatal crash on Route 322 in Potter Township.

20-year-old Elizabeth Biddle of Boalsburg died as a result of head trauma during a crash early in the morning Aug. 4, according to the coroner.

Biddle was a passenger in a vehicle that entered an intersection on General Potter Highway and was stuck on the side by a tractor-trailer.

Pennsylvania State Police Rockview are currently investigating the crash.