CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder.

According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about 9:51 a.m.

State police said that’s when Reader lost control of his Suzuki and overturned before he crashed into a 2016 Ford Fusion that was stopped in traffic about to make a turn.

Reader died from his injuries that he sustained from the crash and the driver of the Ford Fusion was sent to Mt. Nittany Hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

Reader was wearing a helmet when he crashed, state police noted. The Suzuki had to be towed but the Ford was driven from the scene.

Houtzdale Fire Company, Houtzdale EMS and the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office assisted state police at the scene.