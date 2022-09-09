SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly commercial vehicle accident along Cumberland Highway.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 6600 block of Cumberland Highway, in Southampton Township, for a commercial vehicle accident/fire on Friday, Sept. 9. Officials did not confirm how many were killed as a result of the crash.

As of 7:40 a.m., Cumberland Highway (Route 160) remains closed. State police in Somerset said it will be closed for an extended period of time as troopers remain on scene.

Crews from Wellersburg Fire, Meyersdale Fire, Corriganville Fire, Mt Savage Fire, Frostburg EMS, and Berlin EMS responded in addition to the Somerset County Coroner and state police.

