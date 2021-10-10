Coroner called to 13-story apartment fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews and the Cambria County Coroner were called to a fire at a 13-story apartment complex in Johnstown Sunday evening.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. at Connor Towers on Vine Street in the city. Details are limited at this time.

Johnstown Fire, Johnstown Police, West Hills FD, Richland FD, West End EMS, Hill Top EMS, 7th ward EMS, Dart and the Coroner all responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown as the investigation continues.

