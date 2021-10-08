One dead after vehicle crashes into Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Friday morning after a vehicle struck a home in South Fork.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. after a truck crashed into a home on the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road. The truck was driving northbound when it went off the road, sheared a utility pole and traveled through a couple of residential yards before striking the home, according to police.

The owner of the residence, Gerald Weyandt, Jr., 69, was sleeping in a chair within the room that the truck struck the wall of. Weyandt was pushed through a wall and killed instantly with blood force trauma injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.