Bodies found in Cambria County apartment identified as two males

UPDATE: Coroner Jeff Lees says the call went out around 11:45 this morning. The two bodies found have been identified as two males in their 40’s.

The two males were found in a second floor apartment by an 11-year-old, who notified the authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow for both victims. Although foul play is not suspected, coroner Jeff Lees added that more information will be available once autopsy’s are completed.

The Coroner’s office is withholding the names of the victims until the families are contacted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Conemaugh Township Police say the scene is now clear, but it is unclear what the nature of the incident is.

