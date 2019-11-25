Breaking News
Coroner called for death investigation in Geistown

Cambria Coroner: Body found on hiking trail has been ruled a homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Murder Investigation (Generic1).jpg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a news conference Monday morning, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed that the body of Kaylene Roedel, who was found dead on the Honan Avenue Hiking and Biking Trail, has officially been ruled a homicide.

The body, found in August 2016, was said to be suspicious in nature before any forensics or autopsy reports were even available.

Over the course of the investigation, looking at everything gathered from the scene and all reports, it has been deemed a homicide.

Johnstown Police and Cambria County officials are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss