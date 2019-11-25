Cambria Coroner: Body found on hiking trail has been ruled a homicide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a news conference Monday morning, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed that the body of Kaylene Roedel, who was found dead on the Honan Avenue Hiking and Biking Trail, has officially been ruled a homicide.

The body, found in August 2016, was said to be suspicious in nature before any forensics or autopsy reports were even available.

Over the course of the investigation, looking at everything gathered from the scene and all reports, it has been deemed a homicide.

Johnstown Police and Cambria County officials are continuing the investigation.