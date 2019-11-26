Coroner: Body found in Geistown ruled as homicide

GEISTOWN BOROUGH, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call from family members about a missing person on Monday, November 25, shortly after 8 a.m. only to find the man’s body.

When police arrived at the home on Sunberry Street, they found the body of 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer in his garage.

Cambria County Coroner performed an autopsy and has ruled the cause of death a homicide, citing blunt force trauma to the head as a result of an assault.

Police have multiple search warrants and say they will continue to get more. The investigation continues and they say it’s moving rapidly due to the cooperation of various agencies.

Officials also stressed that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.