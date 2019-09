SNAKE SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man is dead after falling from a bridge Thursday night, according to the coroner.

The coroner was called to the Narrows Bridge at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 326 in Snake Spring Township after a report of a person falling off the bridge.

Seth T. Marlin, of Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results show the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the back from falling 52 feet.

The death is being ruled accidental.