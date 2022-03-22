CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed Tuesday evening after a crash in Centre County.

State police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on South Eagle Valley Road in Worth Township at around 4:40 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed for a few hours, according to 511PA.

The two people killed have not been identified at this time. Troopers said they were unsure if any other people were transported to the hospital.