CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash happened in Cambria County on Saturday, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

At about 4:17 p.m., Mark McCleaf, 54, of Shippensburg and his wife were heading home from Thunder In the Valley by riding his 2017 Harley Davidson east on the route 56 bypass in Richland Township, according to the coroner. The two were thrown off from the motorcycle when he failed to take a turn onto Route 219.

Both were taken to the hospital, where McCleaf was announced dead at 4:49 p.m., according to the coroner.

Lees said that neither had helmets and that McCleaf died from suffering a head injury. His death has been ruled an accident and police are still investigating.