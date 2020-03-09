Coronavirus, pricing war over oil taking a toll on stock market

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was rough day at the stock markets on Monday as the Coronavirus continues to impact industries and travel.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes on Wall Street early on Monday as markets tumbled. The Dow Jones Industrial average plummeted more than 18-hundred points within the first minute, and the S and P dropped more than 7-percent. That’s the biggest one-day selloff since the 2008 financial crisis.

The fear and concern over the Coronavirus is keeping workers at home, products in the warehouse and more oil in the barrels.

The price of oil is down because the need isn’t at its usual level and the production hasn’t slowed down.

During a healthy day at the stock market, the usual price for a barrel of oil is just over $60.

“Oil had reached $27 some change a barrel at 1, 2 o’clock this morning so, I knew, I expected it,” Randy Miles, Sr., an investment adviser in Tyrone, said.

Miles said the drop in oil comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said, on Friday, he didn’t want to cut oil production in Saudi Arabia to prop up prices.

“He’s not gonna cut supply. At least not right now and in one day the price of oil was down about 20-percent, so that’s pretty much driving the market today,” Miles said.

Saudi Arabia responded by boosting production to above 10 million barrels a day and slashing prices by up to $7 a barrel, triggering a price war.

Miles said the demand, or consumer need, for oil is soft because the Coronavirus has disrupted the typical supply chain for industries around the globe.

“The market sees that the demand for the oil is down because men and women are staying home, companies are not being able to ship their widgets to market,” Miles said.

For folks who may be concerned after watching the markets, Miles suggested you talk with your financial adviser before doing anything, and try and stay calm. Even though there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty right now, adjustments will be made down the line.