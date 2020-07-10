Coronavirus Impacts on Penn State Fraternities & THON

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In one way or another, many Penn State students will return to their campuses this fall. But, for those who are a part of Greek life–the experience could be much different. On Tuesday, Penn State’s inter-fraternity council– which oversees 37 organizations– voted unanimously to cancel social events this fall. The group’s decision was based in part on a growing number of Coronavirus cases at schools around the nation–some of which have continued to allow gatherings.

For Penn State’s IFC president– putting a stop to events is about keeping the whole community safe…

“people who are outside of this, so that could be other Penn State students who are non-Greek life members, that could be Penn State faculty, most definitely could be the local state college residents. it could even be, ya know, family members of members who are in Greek life,” Nate Brodsky, President of the Penn State Interfraternity Council. Brodsky does expect most fraternity houses to be open this fall– but says the final decision will be made by whoever runs each organization’s property.

With many events on hold, many wonder what will happen to THON–an IFC supported fundraiser for child cancer patients. Each year– the event donates millions to Four Diamonds, something fraternities help make happen by collecting in person. Nick Brodsky believes like everything these days–groups will turn to technology. “Chapters, they’ve already been doing for a long time, phone calls to a alumni, virtual fundraisers, donor drive links, so the day and age that we live in, it’s 2020, we can do almost anything virtually now,” Brodsky says. He notes that the members of the IFC council will talk weekly during the semester about the temporary hold on social events–

and could lift it if safe.