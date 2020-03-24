HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there is a case of COVID-19 in Clearfield and Somerset Counties.

There are now 7 in Centre County as well. With one confirmed in Cambria County, this makes a total of 10 cases in WTAJ’s 10-county viewing area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also confirms the seven deaths in PA, two in Allegheny County, two in Northampton County, and one in Monroe, Montgomery, and Lackawanna counties.

The total number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania is 851, up from 644 on Monday afternoon.

