CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The corner has been called to the scene of a train and car crash that happened in Cambria County.

The accident occurred at 100 Carneys Crossing Road in Lilly and emergency crews were called out at about 9:20 p.m. according to Cambria County dispatch.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Lilly and Cresson Fire Departments along with Cresson EMS are currently at the scene.